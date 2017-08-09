Wapello man detained on federal child porn charge

A U.S. Magistrate judge has ordered the arrest and detention of a Wapello, Iowa man for producing child pornography.

Federal court records show the FBI began investigating Jack Lee Coleman of Wapello after the Wapello Police Department investigated Coleman in February 2016 for sexually abusing several juveniles.

According to an FBI probable cause affidavit, Wapello police seized electronic equipment including a computer, tablet, cell phone, and digital camera. The police also interviewed two female teenagers who told a school counselor Coleman had abused them.

In those interviews, one 17-year-old said she had been abused since she was 9 years old. The teen said Coleman would give her ice cream or drinks that would make her fall asleep, or be unable to speak or move. She told police the items tasted like medicine on occasion. She said after being drugged, Coleman had sex with her.

The 17-year-old's 15-year-old sister also told police Coleman touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping. The 15-year-old said Coleman also took pictures of her. She said Coleman wanted to take nude photos of her but she refused. A third child related to these two also told police Coleman touched her inappropriately and said she saw Coleman always taking pictures of the 15-year-old.

The FBI affidavit said a forensic examination of the computer equipment found multiple images of child pornography including images of the second child interviewed by Wapello Police. The FBI affidavit said the images appear to be still frames from video recorded by a hidden camera in a bathroom at Coleman's home. The affidavit said the images depicted five minors.

Coleman appeared in U.S. District Court on Aug. 3. The court found probable cause existed for the crime of producing child pornography and ordered Coleman to be held by the US Marshal's pending trial.

Coleman has not entered a plea to the charge.

