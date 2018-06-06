Wapsi River Environmental Education Center hold Birds of Prey Event at Davenport Public Library

Kids of all ages came to the library for some wildlife fun today. The Wapsi Education Center had an expert on birds come out and talk to the students from surrounding schools, he also brought along carnivorous birds to give the visitors a first hand look at real wild animals.

The library changes themes every summer in order to get kids involved in reading and learning even when they're out of school. This year's theme is "Read Wild!" They will continue more events like today's Birds of Prey throughout the summer, including a turtle exhibit hosted by the Nahant Marsh - it will take place on July 6 at 2:00 PM.