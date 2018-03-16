The latest April-June forecast calls for above normal temps and above normal rainfall for the QCA according to the Climate Prediction Center. La Nina conditions appear to decaying at this time leading to changes in the weather pattern in up coming months.
More information can be found here: http://www.cpc.noaa.gov/products/predictions/long_range/fxus05.html
Remember you can always get the latest forecast on the QC Weather App!
Warm & Wet In Latest Spring Outlook
The latest April-June forecast calls for above normal temps and above normal rainfall for the QCA according to the Climate Prediction Center. La Nina conditions appear to decaying at this time leading to changes in the weather pattern in up coming months.