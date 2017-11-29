Warm This Weekend & Colder Next Week

A major weather pattern change is on the way early next week. Ahead of it temps will be mild, with highs in the 50s this weekend. A strong cold front will arrive next Monday. Right now it looks to bring rain chances to region, but behind the front comes below normal temps for the second half of next week.

While the atmosphere will be cold enough for snow by next Wednesday no major system rolls through, so no major snow is expected. Rain chances are not set in stone yet for Monday and Tuesday, but the idea of cooler than normal temps by the end of next week is all but certain.