Warm Up On The Way!

South winds will help temperatures reach highs near 30° today. While this is still below normal it is much warmer than most of last week. The warm up doesn't stop at today, we are expecting highs near 40° both Wednesday and Thursday.

We would be much warmer area wide if it weren't for the snow pack. While we will have a melt down this week, areas north of highway 34 (most of the KWQC viewing area) won't see the snow pack melt completely. Areas south of highway 34 though, will have bare spots by Wednesday afternoon and should see highs easily reach the 50s!

A cool front will arrive Thursday and set us back to the 20s for Friday, but overall the next 7 days feature much warmer temperatures than most of this month so far.