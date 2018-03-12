Warm Up On The Way!

We start off this week with below normal temperatures, but overall we are expecting a major warm up the second half of this week. Highs will push into the upper 40s by Wednesday which is typical for mid march, but 50s/60s are likely by Thursday and Friday.

A warm front will lift through the area on Saturday morning. This will bring a chance for rain during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, but confidence isn't high in this forecast right and will likely change in the upcoming days.

