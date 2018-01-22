Strong Storms Possible Today

A strong storm system is bringing widespread rain to our region this morning and a threat for strong storms this afternoon. Most of rain and storm activity will wrap up by 9AM and a lull in activity will continue into the early afternoon. This should allow the atmosphere to warm into the 50s and destabilize enough to get some strong storms east of the Mississippi River.

This will not be a widespread event for our viewing area, but an isolated one. Meaning that only one storm or two will be strong and threats will be short lived. The timing will be between 2PM and 6PM this evening. The main threat will be gusty winds, but a rotating storm could produce a quick tornado. For this reason areas east of the Mississippi River are under a marginal (small) risk for a severe storm.

This is complicated forecast and one to stay up to date on. If you plan on being outside and enjoying the warmth, please pay attention to the weather and check back for more updates through the day.