Warm weather could put a halt in local ice skating rink

Warm weather could affect operations at the Frozen Landing ice skating rink.

Frozen Landing manager Greg Samms says skaters are welcome as long as temperatures stay under 55-degrees. Any warmer than that, they would have to shut down.

"We figure that in the first couple of days of the week that are supposed to be warmer, we'll probably shut down during the day and just kind of maintain the ice as best we can, and at night we'll open after we have everything frozen over," Samms said.

Frozen landing hours are 12 - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.