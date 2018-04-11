Warm weather rolls through the QCA, golfers hit the links

With the nice stretch of weather rolling in through the QCA, it was only right for people to take advantage of it. So there's no better place to take advantage of the weather, than a golf course? At least that's what dozens of people had in mind as they packed the Red Hawk golf course parking lot.

Central High School sophomore, Mary Meder, and her team were out on the links for the first time this season. "It's just fun being outside with your friends and doing stuff you love, It's great to be outside for the first time finally," Meder said.

Head Golf Pro, Brant McGivern says normally the course is open by March 15th, but it's good to see golfers back at it this year.

"Everybody loves golf and it's good to be out swinging and getting some exercise and out to Red Hawk great spot anywhere in Davenport is a great spot and we're all open now and hopefully we'll have a lot of activity here this afternoon," said McGivern.

A lot of activity was an understatement today, so Chris Gwin, who's recently retired is soaking up the action he could. "It's just nice to be out, I got yard work piling up, you know to get this done first and then go to the yard work," he said.

From tee to green, and the range, it's an itch many people have been wanting to scratch for too long.