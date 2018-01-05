Warmer Air Set To Arrive This Weekend!

The good news, we have warmer temps on the way, but It's been an unprecedented run to start a year in the QC. 2018 is off to the 4th coldest start on record with an average temp of -1.2°. This is the coldest start since 1979 when we had an average temp of -6°. Of course this cold stretch dates back to last year as well!

Since Christmas Eve we have been below 20°. This means we have gone 11 days in a row below 20° and will likely make it to 13 in a row. This is the longest stretch since 1979 as well. The longest such stretch is 18 days in row below 20° set in 1899!

We've also had several mornings below zero in the Quad Cities. We've had 8 mornings below zero during this run and we only average 11 days below zero each winter.