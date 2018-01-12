Warmer Temps By Next Weekend?

Tired of the arctic air already? Well the 10-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing above normal temps for much of the midwest by next weekend!

These forecasts are typically pretty reliable. While we can't get into specifics for temperatures, we can normally see major pattern shifts a few weeks ahead of time. Remember the average high is around 30°, so above normal may mean just 35°, but that's better the teens!

The warm up will accompanied with an active weather pattern. Since it is winter we will be on the look out for snow and possible wintry mix by next weekend. Stay tuned!