Highs today will reach the 60s and 70s area wide. The QC will likely hit 70° for the first time this year. It will also be the warmest day since October 21st last year, so this is nearly 6 months in the making.
We will be in the 70s again Friday, but showers and storms will make less of a nice day. Enjoy the warmth as winter returns this weekend.
Warmest Day Of The Year Today!
Highs today will reach the 60s and 70s area wide. The QC will likely hit 70° for the first time this year. It will also be the warmest day since October 21st last year, so this is nearly 6 months in the making.