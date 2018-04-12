Warmest Day Of The Year Today!

Highs today will reach the 60s and 70s area wide. The QC will likely hit 70° for the first time this year. It will also be the warmest day since October 21st last year, so this is nearly 6 months in the making.
We will be in the 70s again Friday, but showers and storms will make less of a nice day. Enjoy the warmth as winter returns this weekend.

 