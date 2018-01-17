Warming Trend Starts Today

We are finally coming out of the deep freeze today. After starting out near 0° again we will get back to the mid 20s today, but the 30s/40s are looming for both Friday and Saturday.

Models are a little cool looking ahead to the weekend. A big reason for this is because they think we will have snow on the ground. That won't be the case. So take about handful of degrees and add it on the these model runs. I anticipate some areas hitting 50° by Saturday!

We are still tracking a very strong system from late Saturday through Monday. It is looking more and more like a rain event for the QC with light snow Monday with accumulations less than an inch. There is still plenty of time for this to change, but it looks more like significant snow maker for NW Iowa and southern Minnesota. Stay tuned!