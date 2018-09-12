Warrant out for Altona man after meth drug bust in Kewanee

On August 24th, 2018 the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a drug buy/bust operation with assistance from the Kewanee Police Department in Kewanee, Illinois.

The operation resulted in the seizure of over 1 ounce of methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm handgun, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Peter Dolieslager, 48 of Kewanee, Illinois was charged with the offenses of delivery of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams and possession of methamphetamine 15 to 100 grams. On September 4th, 2018, Dolieslager had a preliminary hearing at the Henry County Courthouse. Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to have the case move forward to trial. He is still being held at the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Jack Capps, 40, of Altona, Illinois is also being sought for his connection to the methamphetamine delivery. Capps fled from agents during the drug bust operation and was not located. Capps now has a Henry County warrant for the offenses of meth conspiracy, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and resisting a peace officer. Capps also has a valid warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Contact law enforcement immediately if you see Capps.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Jack Capps, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Henry Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-2324 or (309)937-2324.