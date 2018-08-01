Warren County Jail forced to close

The Warren County Jail in Monmouth, Illinois is being forced to close due to a shortage of workers.

The inmates were transported on Wednesday to Mercer County Jail in Aledo, IL.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 that it is suspending operations effective immediately due to a lack of manpower.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards says suppressed wages the jail was offering potential employees couldn't retain them to stay on.

Warren County will have to pay Mercer County to house the 23 inmates. According to the sheriff, it could cost an estimated $40 per day per inmate.

This rounds out to about $27,500 per month.

The post goes on to say no time has been established to resume operations at the Warren County Jail.

The sheriff hopes this is a short-term solution. He wants to have a fully trained staff and make improvements to the entire facility before he brings inmates back to the area.

The jail capacity is 22 inmates and was currently housing 23.

There will still be staff members on site at the Warren County Jail to handle bookings and any misdemeanors.

