Warren County Sheriff's Deputies see rise in calls for service on US 34 Detour

U.S. Highway 34 has been closed between Monmouth and Galesburg since April 16th.

"Since this has begin we've had 47 calls for service," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards.

Those calls include reckless driving complaints, officers giving tickets, assisting drivers and three crashes.

"You've got 547 square miles in the county and that is the kind of dedication that 10 miles is getting," Sheriff Edwards added.

Route 164 is the official detour, it stretches ten miles between the two cities and has a 55MPH speed limit on its two lane stretch.

"I think people have been used to a fast commute on 34 and now they're kind of 'held up' because of this two lane," Sheriff Edwards said. "I think there's a lot of impatience there."

He and other deputies say the main problem is drivers trying to pass multiple cars in a row.

Thursday officers responded to two different accidents, one was a semi rollover, a car almost hit a semi head on in the other crash.

"I think that's what our greatest fear is that we're going to have a head on out there on 164 if people don't exercise patience," Sheriff Edwards added.