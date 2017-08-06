Warren County man charged with DUI after car goes airborne, crashes

A Berwick, Illinois man is in critical condition after a drunk driving incident that caused him to crash his vehicle.

Illinois State Police say that 44-year-old Daniel O. Davis was traveling westbound on Warren County Road 23 (Berwick Blacktop) near 155th Street when he left the roadway and drove into the north-side ditch.

Davis's 2004 Pontiac Sedan then struck a culvert and went airborne before landing and rolling several times. The vehicle then struck a second culvert, struck a power pole, and came to rest in a ditch.

Davis was severely injured and was taken to OSF Medical Center in Peoria. He is being charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.