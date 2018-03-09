Washington County Sheriff looks to ID stolen credit cards suspect

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify individuals that are in possession of stolen credit cards recently taken during a burglary in Washington County.

The Sheriff's Office reports that the credit cards were stolen from a burglary that happened on March 5, 2018, and that they were able to obtain security camera images from businesses in the Wilton and Walcott area where these credit cards were used.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these individuals or vehicle should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 319-653-2107 or their tip line at 800-847-7492 (800-TIPS-492).