Washington St. cameras up and running after technical difficulties

20 cameras installed along Davenport's historic Washington St. corridor are fully working after some technical difficulties.

The cameras were installed back in April, but due to "broadband issues" they weren't supplying the desired fluid video feed.

In the last few weeks, this problem was fixed.

While these cameras won't be monitored on a 24 hour basis, they can be used for police investigations.

The cameras sit high above the street at major intersections south of Locust St. down to Clay St. along the corridor. They are also installed at Riverview Terrace Park, located toward the end of Washington St.

Capital Manager for the City of Davenport, Clay Merritt, told TV-6 the pilot program is now transitioning into the testing phase.

"Kind of the whole point of being a pilot, being an experiment is to test different solutions," said Merritt. "Often time you figure out what works, and you try to figure out what can work better. And so that's kind of what we are in the process of.

Merritt said this means adjusting equipment and even working with the Davenport Police.

"We are out there moving things around, changing angles," said Merritt. "We're even trying different types of camera equipment out there to figure out what works best for the police department, [because] kind of going back to it's a tool. What, how can we provide the best tool for what they need."

Merritt said six to eight months would be needed to determine if the cameras are beneficial.