Washington high school reeling after shooting leaves one dead, three injured

One student was killed and three others are hospitalized after another student opened fire at his Washington school on September 13.

Spokane Police say they've detained the Freeman High School student, but they have not yet identified him.

Police say the disgruntled student, armed with several weapons, opened fire Wednesday, killing a classmate who tried to reason with him and wounding three others before he was captured.

Students say they were at their lockers when they heard what sounded like a binder being dropped on the floor.

But once they heard the sound again and again, they said they ran for cover.

Dr. Michael Moore at Sacred Heart Hospital says the three teen victims are "doing well" and are stable, but one requires surgery.

An employee at the school says it's heartbreaking for all of Freeman's students.

"It's just devastating to see all of these kids. You interact with them consistently and is so devastated because it just goes beyond the one victim, the three victims. The whole Freeman community is a victim today. It's hard to contain your emotions," said Mr. Brito, a Freeman High School employee.

The gunman has not yet been charged with a crime. Police believe bullying may have been a motive.

