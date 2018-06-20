Washington man finds coyote pup in his home

A Washington man got quite the shock Monday night after finding a startled coyote pup cowering in his home.

Jake says he had left his back door open so that his dog could get in and out of the house, and believes that's how the coyote got inside.

Jack McChesney was just getting home from work when his dog started barking at something in the kitchen.

"I was just blown away because I don't live, I live in central Kennewick; it's not exactly the woodsy area," Jake said. "It was just shock. I couldn't believe one made it through my backyard."

Police and the WIldlife Department were able to capture the pup and release it back into a wooded area.