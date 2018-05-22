Washington waitress receives $3,000 tip on $40 bill for great service

One Washington State waitress got the tip of a lifetime over the weekend.

Waitress Michelle Bozemen received a $3,000 tip on a $44 bill at the Rib Eye Restaurant in Lewis County Sunday night.

On the back of the tab, the big tipper wrote an explanation saying "thanks for smiling, you work hard and the country is in a bad place."

Bozemen's smile seemed to be just what the customer needed. He told her to enjoy the money and requested she do something good for someone else.

Bozemen has been a waitress for more than 20 years to support her three kids as a single mother and her regulars say no one is more deserving.

She shared some of the tip with co-workers and plans on doing work around the house and spoiling her seven grandchildren. But Bozemen's using the rest of the tip to pay for a trip to Ireland she's always dreamed about.

"I was shocked, and I looked at it and I thought no, that can't be right, and then I showed my manager, then we flipped it over and read the note and went, 'oh.'", Bozemen said. "I just really want to thank them and say what a wonderful thing that was for them to do for a stranger. I'll have a beer, I'll have a Guinness for them."

