Watch Live: Illinois House emergency session floor debate

UPDATE: The Illinois House is scheduled to hold a debate on a plan to fund the state's public schools. Scheduled for 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL: Illinois legislative leaders say they're still working out final details of a plan to fund the state's public schools.

Bipartisan leaders have been meeting behind closed doors for days, with the Illinois House expected to get a first look at the plan Monday when they meet.

Few details have been publicly released aside from Republicans saying it increases funding for every district and contains a proposal to provide tax credits for those who donate to private school scholarships.