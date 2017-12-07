Sen. Franken says that he is resigning-UPDATED

Updated: Thu 10:59 AM, Dec 07, 2017

WASHINGTON (NBC) — UPDATE: In a speech given on the Senate floor, Sen. Franken says that he is resigning.
ORIGINAL: Amid a sexual harassment scandal, Sen. Al Franken makes an announcement during a speech on the Senate floor. - 10:45 a.m. CST

