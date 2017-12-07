Sen. Franken says that he is resigning-UPDATED

WASHINGTON (NBC) — UPDATE: In a speech given on the Senate floor, Sen. Franken says that he is resigning.
ORIGINAL: Amid a sexual harassment scandal, Sen. Al Franken makes an announcement during a speech on the Senate floor. - 10:45 a.m. CST
Cropped Photo: Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0
BREAKING: Sen. Franken says that he is resigning https://t.co/uEVQHl7NNS pic.twitter.com/vM4bRrDvwO— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2017
BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Al Franken is resigning following allegations that he touched women inappropriately, sources say https://t.co/uRnR72Msn2 pic.twitter.com/OEj95gpJTB— CNN (@CNN) December 7, 2017