According to reports from NBC, a blimp has crashed at the U.S. Open Golf Tournament near Erin, Wisconsin.

NBC says the blimp went down in an open area and there is at least one injury. Witnesses says the blimp appears to be an advertising blimp as opposed to a coverage blimp.

Airsign, an advertising company that owns the blimp, says the blimp pilot escaped serious injury in the crash.