It's about to get downright stinky at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Their corpse flower is expected to bloom any minute now.

Horticulturists at the botanical garden say the flower has begun "peeling" which is a good sign.

The corpse flower gets its name from the odor it emits when it first blooms. It is very rare and only blooms once every three to five years.

The garden has extended hours for the blooming and will continue to have this live feed available on its Youtube page here.