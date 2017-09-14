Watch Live: Former Bachelor, Chris Soules in court

A hearing on the Chris Soules' May 16, Motion for Bill of Particulars will be held on September 14 at 1:30 p.m.

App users click here

Soules, 35, is accused of driving a truck that hit a tractor near his hometown of Arlington in April. Kenneth Mosher, 66, died after his tractor rolled into a ditch.

A Bill of Particulars is a written demand for specifics of why an action at law was brought.

The two parties, the State of Iowa and Chris Soules, have previously agreed that issues surrounding the May 16, Motion to Produce were resolved as issues of production and discover.

On November 16 an initial pretrial conference will take place.

The final pretrial conference will be held on January 4, 2018.

The trial for Chris Soules will begin January 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

It is expected to last four or five days.

