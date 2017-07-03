Watch Live: Illinois House special session

Watch coverage of the Illinois House special session on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Illinois lawmakers are back to work after a dramatic vote in the House to increase income taxes by 32 percent. Attention turns Monday to the Senate (watch live at noon), where lawmakers will consider the budget measures approved by the House a day earlier. The tax legislation increases the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of 5.25 percent.