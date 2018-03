UPDATE: The old Savanna-Sabula bridge came down around 10:35 a.m. Video of demolition courtesy of Jason Heinitz.

Video courtesy of Jason Heinitz

UPDATE 10:28 a.m.: We are still waiting. At this time there are still crews inspecting the bridge.

PREVIOUS POST: We have multiple crews on scene in and around Savanna and are waiting for demolition crews to give the signal. We will be broadcasting live here.