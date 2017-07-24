Watch Live: Jared Kushner makes statement after meeting with Senate committee

UPDATE: This live event has concluded.

ORIGINAL: President Trump's son-in-law has been questioned by staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The 36-year-old volunteered to meet with the committee to formally report that he had been unaware that a June, 2016 meeting he attended at Trump Tower was set up in the hope that a Russian lawyer would provide the Trump campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Kushner says he went to the meeting at the request of the president's eldest son, Donald J. Trump, Jr.

In a prepared statement, Kushner claims he did not read an email forwarded by the younger Trump saying that the Russian government was providing dirt about Mrs. Clinton as part of its effort to help the Trump campaign.

He did acknowledge that after the November election, he sought a direct line of communication to the Russian President, Vladimir V. Putin.

He characterized that action as a routine part of his job in establishing foreign contacts for Mr. Trump's transition team.

In his prepared remarks, Kushner flatly denied any collusion with the Russian government.