UPDATE: Police in Wisconsin find cache of explosives and chemicals at apartment complex

A team of explosives experts conducted a controlled detonation at a Beaver Dam, Wisconsin apartment building where an explosion killed a man.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger held a news conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation at 109 Knaup Drive.

Kreuziger says investigators have found "highly volatile homemade explosives" in one of the apartments.

"These materials are so sensitive they cannot be handled and cannot be removed affected apartment unit," the police chief said Wednesday.

The chief says the detonation was necessary to "eliminate the threat" from the explosive materials.

Police are not ready to identify the man who died. He was the only person in his unit at the time of the initial blast, police say.

Chief Kreuziger warned the controlled detonation could cause additional damage to other units in the building at 109 Knaup Drive.

Residents of the building will not be able to return until investigators determine it is safe to go back inside. The tenants have been reunited with their pets.

The initial blast happened on the second floor of the complex Monday afternoon, blowing out windows and the sliding glass door of apartment #11.

FBI Victim Assistance Specialists and Dodge County Emergency management held a town hall meeting at a Beaver Dam church for residents impacted by the blast.

Beaver Dam Police say they've received assistance from the FBI, ATF, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, and Dane County Sheriff's Office.