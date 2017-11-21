Watch Live: President Trump leads turkey pardoning at White House

App uses click here.

MGN FILE PHOTO: Apple, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, at a ceremony where President Barack Obama pardoned the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in 2012.

As part of a time-honored tradition, President Trump will pardon his first Thanksgiving turkey this afternoon at the White House. The turkeys were raised in western Minnesota, and after the pardoning, the White House says the turkeys will join last year's lucky birds at "Gobblers Rest" at Virginia Tech. — Noon CST