Watch Live: Student walkouts from across the nation and around the QCA

Davenport Central Walkout

Students from across the nation are walking out of class today to demonstrate against gun violence and the honor lives lost in Parkland, Florida.

We'll have coverage from around the country and right here in the QCA posted here.

#NationalWalkoutDay Galesburg High School. (below)



Live for the Walkout at Davenport West High School. #OutQuad (below)



Students and faculty at Mercer County High School gather for an assembly in lieu of #NationalWalkoutDay (below)



DeWitt schools march (below)



LIVE LOOK: Students participating in the National Walk-out day at North High School In Davenport (below)



LIVE at Moline H.S. for #QCWalkout #NationalSchoolWalkout



#QCWalkout at Geneseo High School (below)



LIVE at Davenport Central HS for 10 a.m. #QCWalkout #NationalSchoolWalkout



National Walkout Snapmap

