Watch Video: Iowa tree service workers rescue raccoon stuck in hole

A tree service crew wound up in the middle of a rescue while in the middle of a job.

In November, employees with Cy's Tree Service were working on a property east of Anamosa, Iowa where the landowner had a large brush pile that had accumulated over the years. The crew was removing trees and other debris from the pile when owner Cy Frommelt says he "noticed some movement".

Frommelt says they often encounter wildlife on the job, so he worried he might have run over the critter. That's when they discovered a raccoon stuck and struggling to get out of the middle of the pile.

Without hesitating, workers rushed to grab their shovels and dig the little guy out while Cy, recorded the rescue from his skid-loader. It didn't take long, but in the video, you can see the animal stretching and even grabbing the shovels as if to help free himself or maybe help with the effort. Eventually, he broke free and as workers backed off, the raccoon scampered away.

Cy tells TV-6 he thinks the raccoon may have dug a hole in the pile and it collapsed while they were working.

He adds they have had to work around raccoons, squirrels and even rescued an owl, all while doing a day's work.



