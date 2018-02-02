Watching Sunday's Super Bowl online gets easier this year

It'll be much easier to watch the Super Bowl online for free this year.

NBC won't require proof of a cable or satellite TV subscription, meaning that anyone in the U.S. can watch the game online. Just fire up the NBC Sports app on a tablet or streaming TV device or watch on NBCSports.com or NBC.com.

On phones, you'll need an app from the NFL or Yahoo Sports. However, you don't have to be a Verizon customer to watch the game on mobile. A new rights deal means that customers of Verizon's rivals will be able to watch, too.

NBCSports.com, YouTube and iSpot.tv will showcase ads from the Super Bowl, so you can catch up if you miss them during the game.