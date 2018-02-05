Boil order issued for Clinton residents due to water main break-UPDATED

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Officials with Iowa American Water say crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue South in Clinton that has impacted the entire city. A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for all of customers in Clinton, in effect until further notice.

According to Iowa American Water, they notified customers through their CodeRED customer notification as well as through the media. Once the water quality tests confirm the water meets all state and federal water quality guidelines, they will alert customers again using CodeRED and through the media.

Officials say the main break has been isolated at this point, and crews are excavating so they can make repairs. Water service will begin resuming for most customers. However, customers on the 1200 to 1600 blocks of 13th Avenue South in Clinton will not have their water service restored until repairs are complete because they are in the area isolated in order to make repairs.

Officials say they anticipate repairs to take around 10 hours due to the size of the main, the extent of the work, and the weather conditions.

Once water service is restored, customers should bring any water used for consumption to a rolling boil for one (1) minute before using for drinking or cooking.

Our crews will remain on the scene until repairs are completed.

"Iowa American Water apologizes for any inconvenience this emergency repair work and precautionary boil advisory causes to customers and thanks them for their cooperation and understanding."

UPDATE: Clinton officials say Iowa American Water has issued a boil advisory in the Clinton area due to a water main break. Water should be brought to a "rolling boil" for one minute before drinking or using in food preparation.

"This boil order will be in effect for at least 24 hours or until further notice. Please contact Iowa American Water at: 866-641-2108 with further questions."

ORIGINAL: City officials are reporting a water main break between 8th Avenue South and Manufacturing Drive. They say Iowa American Water has been notified and and residents could encounter low to no water pressure and/or cloudy water.

City officials say it's unknown at this time how long it may be before repairs can be made.

We have reached out to Iowa American Water and we are expecting an update from them shortly.

