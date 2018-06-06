Water main break at Kimberly Road in Davenport

UDPATE:Davenport Police tells TV-6 the closure is across from Duck Creek Golf Course starting at Grinders and going until the intersection where Locust Street and Middle Road meet.

ORIGINAL: Kimberly Road has been blocked off by police due to a water main break in Davenport. Our Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz says the closure appears to be between Elmore and Locust.

Information is limited at this time, but crews are on scene working on the issue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.