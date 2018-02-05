Water main break in Clinton puts entire city under boil order

People living in Clinton, Iowa had to find another way to consume water after a water main break in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue South.

The 16-inch break left the entire city under a precautionary boil order. Hospitals had to enact emergency plans.

“Obviously a water main break is a big deal in a hospital,” said Amy Berentes, Vice President of Patient Care at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton.

An incident command center was set up Monday, Feb. 5, to assess what the hospital needed.

“Those things like sterilization of equipment instrument, ability to take care of emergency patients and really keep operations running in a safe manner,” Berentes said.

She says they were able to quickly secure more than 200 cases of water.

“We feel like that is plenty,” she said. “We do have a calculation that we use of how many bottles per patient per day.”

Clinton school district says it is also prepared if the boil advisory is not lifted before classes Tuesday morning.

“Food service is actually going to change what they’re going to offer [Tuesday] to eat,” said Superintendent Gary DeLacy.

He says water fountains will be covered, and he asks students and staff to bring a bottle with them.

“We will also offer additional opportunities for drinking water through our food service,” he said.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Iowa American Water wrote to KWQC in an email the water main break was expected to take around 10 hours to repair.

Until otherwise notified, Clinton residents are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before consuming it for drinking or cooking purposes.

