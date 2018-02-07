Water main break in Colona will cause boil order for some residents

The City of Colona has experienced a water main break and beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday February 8, 2018 water will be shut off for repairs which are anticipated to take several hours.

After the repairs are completed the area affected will be under a boil order until further notice. The area affected is North of the Burlington railroad tracks to Maple Street, which includes Old Colona and Willowhaven Trailer Park.

If you have any questions, please contact City Clerk Barbara Winegar at (309)792-0571.