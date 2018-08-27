Water main break in Fulton, IL

A water main break in Fulton, Illinois has forced a boil order for some parts of town. The city says if you live between 5th and 9th Streets along 6th Avenue, you need to boil water for at least five minutes before drinking or cooking.

Water is shut off at this time and could be for several hours. Once water service is restored, the boil order will remain in place for at least 24 hours.

If residents have questions they can call city hall at 815-589-2616.

