Water main break in Fulton, boil order issued

Some residents in Fulton are under a boil order due to a major water main break. According to officials, residents affected are from 3rd Avenue, 4th Street East to 6th, north to 1st Avenue.

Officials say water was shut off and would be for several hours to repair the main. Residents should boil their water for 5 minutes when service is restored. The bopil order will be in effect for at least 24 hours once service is restored.

Anyone with questions should call City Hall at 815-589-2616.