Parts of Maquoketa will be without water today as the city replaces a fire hydrant.

The city posted on its Facebook Wednesday saying the water will be shut off for certain areas beginning at 9 a.m.

The 300, 400 and 500 blocks of South 4th Street will be affected by the water closure.

The water will remain off until the work is finished. The work is expected to be done by the end of the day.