Water to be shut off for some Blue Grass residents on Saturday due to construction

Due to construction, some residents in Blue Grass will be without water for a couple of hours on Saturday, April 7.

The City of Blue Grass announced the Iowa American Water Company will shut the water off beginning between 6 - 8 a.m. This will affect residents on the North side of Mayne Street and the East side of Oak Lane.

They plan to have the water turned off for approximately 4 - 6 hours if construction goes as planned.

Some residents may not be impacted as long as others. If you have any questions, please contact Iowa American Water Company at 1-866-641-2108.