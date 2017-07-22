Waterfall of flood water disrupts wedding at Wierenga's Heritage Canyon

Wierenga's Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Ill. had to think quick when flood waters poured into the village the morning of one couple's wedding day.

Heritage Canyon is located in an abandoned limestone quarry and primarily functions as a recreated 1800's village. Jeremy and Jenny Twedt wanted to get married in the village's gazebo, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Over the course of Friday night into Saturday morning, heavy rains pounded the area. In addition to that, the village water container broke. The container is located at the top of a hill above the village, and all the water poured into the village.

Stephanie Vavra, who works in the village's school house, likened the downpour to a waterfall. She told KWQC that the water was nearly waist high in some areas, and they had to scramble to move books and a full-size piano to higher places.

The gazebo where Jeremy and Jenny wanted to get married wasn't under water, but just to be safe, the wedding was moved to the top of a hill above the village. Once there, the wedding went off without a hitch.

To see more pictures and videos of the flooding or to learn more about Wierenga's Heritage Canyon, visit the W3Cvillage's Facebook page.