Waterloo K9 officer dies of cancer

Waterloo's longest serving K-9 officer died last week. This K-9 officer's name is Robby.

He served on the Waterloo Police Department for nearly 10 years before retiring last April.

"He always appeared to be happy. He was a good- natured dog. From what I understand, one moment he could be a family dog, and the next moment he could be aggressively pursuing suspects," Trelka says.

Robby was a Belgian Malinois. He was born in Holland in 2005.

He died on July 28th after a short battle with bone cancer. He was 12 years old.