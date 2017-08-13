Waterloo Police searching for work release escapee

Waterloo and Blackhawk County law enforcement are searching for a work release escapee who failed to return to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on the night of Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Officials are looking for Malik De'Sean Richard, a 25-year-old black male. He's approximately 5'7" and 140 pounds.

Richard was originally convicted in Blackhawk County of domestic abuse assault - third or subsequent offense. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 23, 2017.

Anyone with information about Richard's whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local police.