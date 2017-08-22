Waterloo man accused of threatening Sen. Ernst

Police have arrested a man for making threats on Twitter saying he would kill Senator Joni Ernst.

According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, 33-year-old Joseph Dierks of Waterloo, faces a federal charge of transmitting a threat through interstate commerce.

Dierks sent several tweets including one that said, "I just want you to know I'd put a bullet in your head if you were my wife."

He told police he was just joking around and didn't mean any harm to Ernst.

He says he was trying to get her attention to help get a waiver to enter the military, and she wouldn't answer earlier attempts.