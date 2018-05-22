Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for shooting at officer

A Waterloo man accused of firing a shot at a police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a firearms charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Miquelle Miller was sentenced Monday to 10 years without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in October to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

Prosecutors say evidence shows officers were called to a report of shots being fired in Waterloo on May 21, 2017. An officer spotted Miller and turned around his car to ask if he'd seen anything, prompting Miller to run.

The officer began exiting his car when Miller fired a shot toward him and then ran away and threw a gun in a backyard. Miller was later arrested.