Waterloo police searching for work release escapee

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are searching for a work-release escapee after they failed to report back to the Waterloo Women's Center for Change Tuesday night.
Officials are searching for 26-year-old Natasha Elgers. Elgers was convicted of 1st-degree burglary in Polk County.
Elgers is described as a black female, 5'9" and weighs approximately 186-pounds. She was admitted to the release facility on July 23, 2018.
Persons with information on Elgers' whereabouts should contact local police.
