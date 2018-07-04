'Waves For Warriors' raises money for local veterans

Jet skiers arrived in the Quad Cities on the fourth day of their journey to raise money for local veterans.

The jet skiing group started their ten-day voyage in St. Paul, Minnesota and plan to end the journey in Mobile, Alabama. Organizer and Moline native Rich Bassford says their path goes from the Mississippi River to the Ohio River, then the Tennessee River and ending in Mobile Bay via the Alabama River.

Bassford says, "We made 13 stops through locks until we got to the Quad Cities at lock 14."

The group decided to raise money for the Disabled American Veterans organizations that is known for its work transporting veterans to receive care at the Iowa City V.A. clinic. D.A.V. organizers say eastern Iowa chapters of this organization help roughly 800 vets get to Iowa City every month.

"The reason we picked this one was this one had the smallest admin fees, the least amount of money, the most amount of money going to veterans so that's why we chose this one," said Joey Ferman, one of the jet skiers making the trip.

"We hope we can get another van thanks to their help," said D.A.V. Commander Ernest Ledtje.

The goal is to raise at least fifteen-thousand dollars for the cause. The jet skiing team say so far, they've raised roughly thirty-five-hundred.

"Most of the donations come in as the trip is progressing as people see us on the water," said Bassford.

So far, the group has jet skied 380 miles with another roughly 1,300 to go before they reach their goal.

Tomorrow, they plan to travel 160 miles to Hannibal, Missouri.